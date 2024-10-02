With the Kansas City Chiefs apparently in the trade market for a wide receiver, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's name has come up. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it looks like he isn't going anywhere, according to Hill himself.

“Tyreek made clear he's happy here amid the purely speculative chatter about how KC could use him,” reporter Barry Jackson tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Hill tweeted “woke up to trade news exciting,” insinuating that he had seen the trade rumors. Of course, everyone is linking Hill to the Chiefs because he used to play there before getting traded to the Dolphins.

Could Tyreek Hill be traded back to Chiefs?

The Chiefs are dealing with a lot of injuries to their offense, and they could be looking in the trade market for some help. Mike Florio recently floated the idea of Hill getting traded back to the Chiefs, but he noted that it may be more complicated than it seems.

“Hill might have already passed judgment on what the 2024 Dolphins are ‘made of.' And he might see a path toward getting another ring, while helping the Chiefs get their third in a row, by going back to Kansas City. Beyond the trade compensation necessary to undo a deal that had the Dolphins give the Chiefs a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick to get him in 2022, Miami would be taking on a large 2025 cap hit if they trade Hill now: $41.8 million,” Florio wrote.

“While it’s not impossible, the Chiefs would have to give up plenty to justify the financial ramifications for the Dolphins,” Florio continued. “And they’re already dealing with major potential financial ramifications resulting from Tua’s still-new contract, which carries no protections for the team regarding future concussions.”

As of now, it looks like Hill isn't going anywhere, and the Chiefs will have to find someone else to trade for.