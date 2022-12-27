By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Tyreek Hill is one of the premier wide receivers in the National Football League, and his Miami Dolphins are on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2016 with two weeks left in the regular season.

Hill jumped on Twitch on Tuesday afternoon and shared his favourite wide receiver in the game today, and it wasn’t teammate Jaylen Waddle, per Bobby Belt.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I like CeeDee Lamb,” the star said. “That boy so smooth.”

Tyreek Hill on his favorite receivers: "I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee Lamb. That boy so smooth." Via Twitch/Cheetah pic.twitter.com/Mxl4vlA9mf — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 27, 2022

After spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl in the process in 2019, he joined the Miami Dolphins in the off-season. He holds multiple Chiefs records, including receptions in a season (111 in 2021), receiving yards in a season (1,479 in 2018) and touchdown receptions in a season (15 in 2020.)

Clearly, Hill doesn’t take any years off, and he’s been phenomenal for the Dolphins in 2022, catching 113 passes through 15 games for 1,632 yards and seven touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb is five years Hill’s junior, but has made a name for himself with the Dallas Cowboys; the 23-year-old finished second to Justin Jefferson among rookies in receiving yards in 2020. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons for the Cowboys, after being selected 17th overall by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins’ duo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle is fantastic, but the idea of a receiving core led by Hill and Lamb is nothing short of electric. Maybe Tyreek Hill is manifesting a future team-up between the two stars.