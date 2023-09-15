Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is calling out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones prior to their Week 2 matchup in Foxborough.

During a press conference ahead of the game on Sunday Night Football, Hill spoke to the media trying to hype up Dolphins fans. After Dolphins fans had a strong turnout in Los Angeles for the Chargers game, Hill is hoping to see something similar in New England.

“We need that … That juice each and every play, if you guys come out and be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry please, that'd be great,” via JPA football.

Hill also took to Twitter to call out Mac Jones on his griddy, which the WR does not think highly of to say the least. “I love Mac Jones btw he’s top 5 for worst griddy in the league.”

I love Mac Jones btw he’s top 5 for worst griddy in the league 😭😭 https://t.co/alkqNn7J28 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 15, 2023

Tyreek Hill's message could very well add some extra motivation to Mac Jones and the Patriots. Either way, the Patriots will still have their hands full trying to cover Hill this weekend. In Week 1, Hill exploded for 11 receptions, 215 yards, and two touchdowns versus the Chargers.

The Patriots will hope to fare better than the Chargers defense, who struggled greatly covering Hill. In two matchups last season, the Pats D did a relatively good job limiting Tyreek to eight receptions for 94 yards in the first game. In the second contest, Hill was held to just four receptions for 55 yards, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was notably out which likely held their passing game back.