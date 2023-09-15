Fans were super excited for a division rivalry Sunday Night Football game in Week 1 of NFL action. The Miami Dolphins and New Patriots are looking to bring a bit more action in Week 2.

Fans were left craving more in Sunday Night Football's 2023 debut, Week 1's prime-time Sunday game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants was a disappointment. The Cowboys blew the Giants out by a score of 40-0.

In Week 2, we will once again look to a division rivalry for our Sunday Night Football needs. A pair of AFC East foes in the Dolphins and Patriots will face off in what is expected to be a much better game on Sunday night. This article will explain everything that you need to know before kickoff.

When and where is the game?

The AFC East rivals are squaring off in Foxborough, Mass., for their Week 2 matchup. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET at the Patriots' home venue, Gillette Stadium.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Sunday Night Football game will be on NBC. You can stream the Dolphins vs. Patriots with NBC's streaming platform, Peacock. Kevin Harlan, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark are the broadcast team. The game can also be streamed live with fuboTV or with NFL+.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17| Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Mass.

TV Channel: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (click for a free trial)

Odds: Dolphins -3 | O/U 46.5

Dolphins offense

Tua Tagovailoa shut down any concerns about his injury history during the Dolphins' first game of the season. Tagovailoa had the Miami offense running on all cylinders in the 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The quarterback was excellent whenever he was on the field last season, but he has a history of untimely injuries. Tagovailoa had hip and shoulder problems earlier in his career, and last season, he disturbingly had multiple head and back injuries. A new training program in the offseason has seemed to work thus far, as the quarterback was the best pass thrower in the NFL in Week 1. Tagovailoa had 466 passing yards last week, 122 more than any other quarterback. He had three touchdowns through the air.

Tagovailoa has a number of players around him that have made life easier for himself, starting with an improved offensive line. Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, and Isaiah Wynn were all brought in during free agency over the last two years to fortify what had been one of the worst offensive lines in the league for years. Former early-round picks Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt have also shown improvements. The pass blockers prevented the Chargers from sacking their quarterback a single time last week.

Tagovailoa is also aided by having arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL. Tyreek Hill has a case as the best receiver in the league. His speed makes him nearly unguardable, and head coach Mike McDaniel took advantage of that in Week 1. The coach was constantly putting Hill in motion, making it even harder for opposing defensive backs to track and stay with the speedster. Hill had the league's best Week 1 performance, finishing with league highs in receptions (11), receiving yards (215), and a tie for receiving touchdowns (2).

Tagovailoa has been criticized for his arm strength in the past, but he has been just fine delivering deep balls to two of the premier deep threats in football, with Jaylen Waddle being the man opposite of Hill. Waddle had 78 receiving yards in Week 1.

Dolphins injuries

The Patriots will have their hands full trying to slow down the Dolphins' offense regardless, but they will be aided by a questionable running back depth chart in Miami. Jeff Wilson Jr. is still on injured reserve, and the Miami stater, Raheem Mostert, was the only Dolphins player who didn't practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with a knee issue, but he returned to practice on Thursday, a good sign for his availability.

The Dolphins may look to De'Von Achane to step up if Mostert is unable to go or is limited on Sunday. Achane is thought of highly by the organization, and they made him a third-round draft choice this year, but he was inactive in Miami's first game.

Patriots storylines

Unlike Miami, the New England Patriots are not coming off of a win. They lost at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team fueled by their Super Bowl loss. The Patriots drew a tough start to their schedule, but both of their games have been/will be at home.

Against the Dolphins, New England will need more production with their ground game. Ezekiel Elliot and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for only 54 yards in Week 1. This wasn't enough to balance out the offense that was carried by Mac Jones' 316 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots may struggle to get a boost in the running back department if their offensive line isn't healthy. Both Trent Brown and Sidy Sow are dealing with concussions. If they aren't able to play, an already thin offensive line depth chart would get even thinner.