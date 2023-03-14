A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tried to add to the madness of NFL free agency with a hilarious tweet about Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams’ reaction to people making something out of a cryptic message he recently shared via Instagram Story.

“So did you know about the signing or what 😂,” Tryeek Hill tweeted while quoting Adams.

Davante Adams has never hidden his desire to play with Aaron Rodgers again. But instead of the future Hall of Famer quarterback, Adams and Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo to run the offense now from under center after the team signed the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

As for Tyreek Hill, there’s not much news out of the quarterback position this NFL free agency in Miami, as the Dolphins will continue to have the services of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins made sure of that by picking up Tagovailoa’s 2024 option worth $23.17 million.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins made the NFL playoffs last season on the strength of a 9-8 record, but they were eliminated right away in the Wild-Card Round by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, the Dolphins have that postseason experience to build on, as they prepare for the 2023 NFL campaign.

Like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill was one of the most productive wide receivers in the 2022 season, during which the Dolphins star racked up a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 119 receptions while appearing in 17 games.

Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 to the Dolphins before Miami signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $120 million.