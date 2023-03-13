Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams added to an already-wild day in the NFL when he sent out a cryptic message via his Instagram account shortly after the team signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a free agent contract- and in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. It begged the question. Was Adams disappointed with the Raiders’ signing of Garoppolo? Or was he sending some sort of message about Rodgers?

Adams explained the cryptic post with this tweet, which also sent a message to Garoppolo.

Adams said, “Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. S*** is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this”, with money and fist emoji.

The Raiders star is clearly saying that everyone made too much of his Instagram message and that everyone was attempting to get the “inside scoop.”

Adams had the NFL world buzzing when he posted “If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks, don’t hit me about this s***.”

Many immediately thought he was referring to the fact that his old teammate Aaron Rodgers, who he was seemingly recruiting to the Raiders, was close to being a New York Jet, as conflicting reports emerged earlier stating a deal was done between the Green Bay Packers and New York.

Others perceived it as a potential slight to Garoppolo, who had landed with Las Vegas on a three-year, $72.75 million deal on the first day of free agency’s legal tampering period.

But Adams has seemingly put that to rest with this tweet, where he expresses excitement to get to work with Garoppolo, who nearly won a Super Bowl during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s clear that the Raiders wideout isn’t going to explain that cryptic message any further than this.