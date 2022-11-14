Published November 14, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns 39-17 to improve to 7-3 on the season. In the win, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again played spectacularly. He finished 25-for-32 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

A lot of people really liked the Browns in this game and through the first quarter and a half, it was a game. But Miami’s offense was flat out relentless. Tagovailoa continued to play incredibly well. After the game, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked up his quarterback.

“Just like Geno Smith said — a lot of people wrote Tua off but he ain’t write back.”

Hill referenced Geno Smith in relation to Tagovailoa and being overlooked. Smith has been a backup quarterback for years but had led the Seahawks to first place in the NFC West this year.

Most people wrote Tua Tagovailoa off during the first couple years of his career. But this season, he is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. Tagovailoa has completed 71 percent of his passes this season and thrown 18 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He leads the NFL with a 118.4 quarterback rating. But most impressively he has not lost a game that he both started and finished this year.

Going back to last season, Tagovailoa has won 15 of his last 16 games he started and finished. I mention the finished part because of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals this season when he was knocked out of the game due to injury.

Miami easily has one of the best and most explosive offenses in the NFL. With the Buffalo Bills losing to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime Sunday, the Dolphins suddenly find themselves in first place of the AFC East. But people will likely still overlook Tagovailoa.