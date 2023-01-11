If we’re in Family Feud and we’re asked to give names of the fastest players today in the NFL, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill would very much likely be the top answer. Speaking of Hill, the speedy wideout had a hilarious reaction to Dallas Cowboys Micha Parsons seemingly backing out of a potential race rematch.

It started when Tyreek Hill wondered on Twitter why the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl won’t have a fastest-man competition.

No fastest man boring 🤣 https://t.co/Xt5Ljstmu6 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 11, 2023

The NFL’s Twitter account would then reply to Hill and mentioned Parsons as well, asking if the two would be willing to do it all over again this time.

“@MicahhParsons11 @cheetahshould we run it back?”

Last year, Tyreek Hill was beaten by Dallas Cowboys linebacker in a race, as you can see below in this clip:

Well, Parsons apparently noticed the thread and commented that he’s not going to be available in the event of a race rematch because he’s too focused on getting to the Super Bowl. The Cowboys are currently preparing for an NFC Wild-Card Round matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!”

Tyreek Hill acknowledged that response from Parsons, mocking the Cowboys star’s speed.”That’s good for you .. you still slow,” Hill said.

Hill ran a 4.29 in his 40-yard dash, while Parsons had a 4.39.

Like Parsons, Tyreek Hill is also in the middle of preparation for the NFL playoffs, as the Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills on the road this coming weekend.