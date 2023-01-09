By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins did not make it easy on themselves, but they ultimately clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 11-6 home win over the New York Jets in Week 18.

The Dolphins failed to score a single touchdown in a game for the first time this season, but at the least, their defense rose to the occasion in the AFC East matchup. The Joe Flacco-led Jets offense posted a lowly 3.5 yards per play average, and it also did not score a touchdown in both of its trips to the red zone.

The Dolphins are now looking ahead to their upcoming AFC wild-card clash with the Buffalo Bills. For wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he sees that all players on the team must bring their “A-game” for Miami’s third contest of the season against the reigning AFC East champions.

“Right now, everything counts,” Hill said after Miami’s Week 18 win.

“Right now, we are in a single-game elimination, so guys gotta bring their A-game. … I know it’s our time now. I’m gonna lay it all out for my brothers because I know they are gonna do the same for me.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also breathed a sigh of relief when kicker Jason Sanders connected on his 50-yard field goal attempt that provided Miami with a 9-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.

“Well, I would say it feels tremendous,” McDaniel said during his post-game press conference. “That doesn’t mean that that wasn’t the goal, was just to get to the playoffs, however, understanding all involved – you’re talking about people that have been within the organization for 30-plus years, you talk about a fan base that hasn’t seen their team go to the playoffs since 2016, you just talk about a lot of people involved, it’s very fulfilling for the way it happened.

“I feel like guys were very energized about their output during the season right around the bye week and right after that, and then to take five losses in a row, specifically the last three where I thought that we really had a chance to win, a phase was off in one way, shape or form; and for guys not to quit, because it is so much easier to quit.”

Miami finished regular season play with a 3-3 record against divisional opponents.