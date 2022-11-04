Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill keeps it real on his NFL MVP odds after dominant start to 2022 season

There is no clear-cut frontrunner for the 2022 NFL MVP Award after eight weeks in the regular season. Multiple players have been making a strong case to be the top contender for the honor, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has also emerged as an early contender for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor.

Hill has opened up his debut campaign with the Dolphins on quite a dominant note. Through eight games played in the ongoing season, the six-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL in multiple stats, including receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). As it stands, he is on pace to tally 2,042 receiving yards this year, which would shatter the record for the most such yards in a single season in NFL history.

For Hill, he believes that a wide receiver can one day win the NFL MVP Award.

“I think that it’s possible,” Hill said during a press conference on Wednesday. “For me to be in such conversations like that is just a blessing within itself. I just want to say thank God for my people, my peers and people just acknowledging me to even be in that conversation. I came from a small town, didn’t grow up with a lot. I grew up in a crazy situation. Just to be playing in the NFL every day, for me, I’ve already accomplished my dream.

“For me to be in the MVP conversation, that’s legacy right there for me.”

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP Award, but multiple wideouts have come close to taking home the honor. For one, Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice finished in the top three of the final voting for the award four times in his career.

For now, Hill will have an opportunity to bolster his odds for the honor in the Dolphins’ Week 9 road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins are looking to string together a three-game winning streak after coming away with back-to-back pivotal victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions. More so, they are aiming to avoid a 2-3 record on the road this season.