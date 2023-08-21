The Miami Dolphins are getting all set for the 2023 NFL season. As the preseason kicks off, it's time to start thinking about which players might not make the final team roster. While we can anticipate some players being let go, there are often a few surprises that really catch the fans off guard. Let's dive into this article where we'll take a look at four players who haven't been performing their best during the preseason. They could potentially be surprise cuts before Week 1.

Looking Back at the Miami Dolphins 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the 2022-2023 NFL season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, even making it to the playoffs. Although this was a pretty good performance, it was pretty clear that the team had some areas that needed some work during the off-season. Remember that they won eight of their first 11 games before going 1-5 to close the regular season. Both their offense and defense had their challenges. It was quite obvious that changes needed to be made to get them ready for the upcoming season.

Let's check out the four players from the Dolphins who could be let go before the regular season kicks off.

1. Keion Crossen

Journeyman Keion Crossen was meant to add depth to the cornerback position. However, he's been having a tough time during the preseason. Crossen has been outplayed on deep passes and has sometimes seemed unsure of himself in coverage.

Take note that Jalen Ramsey's injury opened a small door for Crossen. Still, the Dolphins signed Eli Apple early in training camp. This might mean Crossen's not as crucial anymore. Releasing him could save the team over $3 million. However, even if Apple doesn't perform well, Crossen might end up being cut when the preseason wraps up.

2. Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin has been with the Dolphins since 2019. However, the preseason has been a bit of a struggle for him. Finding openings to run through has been tough, and he hasn't been doing well in the passing game either. Because of his struggles, other running backs are getting the chance to prove they deserve a spot on the final roster.

Of course, guys like Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane, and Salvon Ahmed are the favorites to make the final roster. They all bring different skills to the table. Ahmed had an amazing performance in the preseason game against the Texans, which could make it hard to choose between him and Gaskin. If Achane's shoulder injury continues, Ahmed's position on the team might become even more important. Don't be shocked if the one who doesn't make the team ends up on the practice squad. Chris Brooks has been doing well in his limited chances, so he might be there too. All these mean Gaskin might be on the cutting room floor.

3. Braylon Sanders

Braylon Sanders was picked up by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last year. The plan was for him to compete for a spot as a wide receiver on the team, but he hasn't managed to make much of an impact in the preseason. He's been dropping quite a few passes and hasn't been consistent in finding openings.

We all know that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the key receivers for Miami's offense. Braxton Berrios is also on the rise as a slot receiver and a punt returner. He has secured his place as the third or fourth receiver. Meanwhile, Robbie Chosen and Erik Ezukanma add size to the receiving crew. Having said all that, Sanders might have a shot on the practice squad since he's familiar with the offensive scheme.

4. Cameron Goode

Cameron Goode joined the Dolphins in 2022. He was meant to provide backup for the linebacker position. However, he hasn't made much of an impact during the preseason. Goode's had a tough time in pass coverage and hasn't been able to put pressure on the opposing quarterback.

The performance of the EDGE unit is critical for the Dolphins' defense in 2023. Even the best secondaries can't cover all day, so a strong pass rush is essential to disrupt the quarterback's timing. Players like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Emmanuel Ogbah have the potential to get plenty of sacks. Van Ginkel and Malik Reed can contribute in multiple ways, including special teams. Because of that, Goode would likely find himself on the practice squad.

Team Outlook

The Miami Dolphins have been active in the off-season to address their weaknesses. They've signed new players, including wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Malik Reed. They've also drafted promising players like cornerback Cam Smith and RB Devon Achane. With these additions, the Dolphins are expected to show significant improvement in the upcoming season.

The Dolphins are aiming to build on their playoff appearance from the previous NFL season. But before Week 1 begins, they'll have some tough decisions to make. While some cuts are predictable, there's always room for surprises. Keion Crossen, Myles Gaskin, Braylon Sanders, and Cameron Goode have had their challenges during the preseason and might face unexpected cuts. However, with the changes the Dolphins have made during the off-season, their performance in the upcoming season is highly anticipated.