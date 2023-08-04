Immediately after the Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Eli Apple, many wondered how star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with whom Apple has beefed with in the past, would react. Hill didn't make people wait long, as he tweeted “Monday practice gone be fun.” But Hill shed some light on his true feelings regarding the Dolphins' move to bring Apple in after the Jalen Ramsey injury, saying that he was “fired up” about the move and that people “fed into” social media regarding himself and Apple, per Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on his thoughts when he heard the team was signing Eli Apple (wait till the end) pic.twitter.com/vVIuFvb3du — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 4, 2023

“He was like, ‘You ain’t got a problem with that?’ I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t got a problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?’” Hill said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “So, I just feel like a lot of people, they just get fed into what’s going on in social media. And it’s not really what it is. I was fired up for us to be able to add another competitor to this team because that’ll make us better in the long run, having that cornerback depth. Eli, he’s a great guy. I know we’ve had some battles, but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to win, we’re all trying to get better.”

Hill said that he told Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel he had “no problem” with the move. The All-Pro wideout understands that Apple, who is regarded as a solid cover corner, will help the team manage amid Ramsey's absence.

Hill and Apple's beef began after the latter took a shot at the former following a playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill then responded last season, telling Apple through reporters that he “owes him.” Despite their battles, Hill has no problem having Apple as a teammate.

But of course, the star wideout threw in a joke, saying he gets to “embarrass Apple every day.” These two will certainly provide Dolphins fans with plenty of enjoyment this season.