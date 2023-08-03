The Jalen Ramsey injury in Miami Dolphins training camp has thrown the secondary and the team for a bit of a loop. While the team prepares for a long stretch of the season without their recently acquired superstar cornerbacks, general manager Chris Grier has gone to work bringing in replacement options, and the latest is USFL standout Mark Gilbert, per reports.

Mark Gilbert played in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers last season and had an excellent campaign. The 26-year-old, who is cousins with Darrelle Revis, led the USFL in interceptions last season with four. Gilbert also added 32 tackles, with two for a loss and 15 passes defended.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback played his college ball at Duke — where he picked off six balls his sophomore season — before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Gilbert as a free agent, and he made the practice squad before the Detroit Lions signed him for their active roster.

Gilbert appeared in eight games in 2021, playing 47 snaps and ending the year with three tackles, one pass defended, and a forced fumble. In 2022, he again signed with the Steelers and spent the season on the practice squad.

The USFL CB is the second corner the Dolphins have signed following the devastating Jalen Ramsey injury news. Chris Grier signed former Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple on July 29, and the veteran cover man is now in Dolphins training camp.

As for Ramsey, the star underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and while it’s far too early to set a timetable for his return, experts estimate December is the earliest Miami will see him back in action.