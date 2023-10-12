With a Miami Dolphins week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, one might already have their predictions written down based on how either team is doing. One team is 4-1 and has arguably the most explosive offense in the league led by quaterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill and the other team is still looking for their first win of the season.

Here's a little spoiler, even though this is a “bold predictions” story, you won't see me picking the Panthers here as my hot take for this game. There really is no reason to pick the upset here other than for a quick, cheap opinion to just be different than the main consensus. However, there are aspects about this game that could be surprising to a lot of people.

A win over the Panthers for the Dolphins would keep their position at the top of the AFC East, one game in front of the Buffalo Bills who will most likely beat the New York Giants.

With that being said, here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions:

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. The defense involving Christian Wilkins will frustrate Bryce Young

It's fair to say that the defense has had an up-and-down season under coordinator Vic Fangio after allowing big games to the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Granted, both of those teams are led by dynamic and explosive quarterbacks, but it's a recipe for disaster if the team relies on the offense to score on every possession. They did against the Chargers, they didn't vs. the Bills.

On the other hand, they took advantage of a vulnerable offense in the New York Giants, sacking the quarterback seven times. I believe that they'll recreate that magic and possibly create more turnovers against a rookie quarterback. The jury is still out on Bryce Young, but he's still raw, so expect the defense led by Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel, who had three sacks combined in the past two games, to cause some trouble. Even though talented defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips' status is still up in the air with an oblique injury according to Sports Illustrated, the defense will do just fine.

3. Dolphins running game led by Raheem Mostert will have big day

Even though the Dolphins are going to be without star rookie running back De'Von Achane since he was put on the IR, the backfield won't regress too much against the Panthers.

People shouldn't forget that Raheem Mostert is a valuable running back who's been great with the Dolphins and also with the San Francisco 49ers. While it's overshadowed by Achane's extraordinary year, Mostert has had a good season of his own with 314 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Panthers have struggled against the run, so I expect Mostert to have his best game of the season besides the offensive explosion against the Denver Broncos.

2. Possibly a quiet day from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the passing game

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The word “quiet” can mean a lot of things in the world of football. Here, I'm not saying that the Dolphins will have a bad day through the air. They'll be efficient, but I can see the Dolphins leaning heavily on the running game here as I expect them to be up big.

Maybe fantasy football managers of Tagovailoa, Hill, and Jaylen Waddle don't want to hear that but don't worry, you'll get your points. Just don't expect a 70-point historic game from the offense again. This might be hard to hear since the Dolphins broke the record for most offensive yards through five games ever with 2,568.

Head coach Mike McDaniel joked about the record to the media, implying that statistical output is not solely the goal for this team.

“Our whole goal this offseason was statistical output through five games,” McDaniel sarcastically said.

1. Blowout win incoming for Mike McDaniel for the Dolphins, but in the second half?

Sure, the score by the end of this game will have the Dolphins mowing past the Panthers to focus on the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles for the next week. However, I can see the game being close to start.

While this Dolphins team seems like the real deal, even the best squads sometimes struggle against teams they should beat. The Dolphins could come out of the gates sluggish to start, but once the second half gets underway, there will be offensive fireworks and they'll get back on track.

The Dolphins didn't play perfectly last weekend against the Giants and still blew them out once the game was finished. So Dolphins fans, take a deep breath. Expect a 5-1 football team by the end of it.