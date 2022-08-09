Miami’s shocking trade plans for Tua Tagovailoa’s weapons, revealed

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be without wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. in the near future. The Dolphins have decided to engage in trade conversations with teams regarding Williams and Bowden Jr., according to Albert Breer.

“They’ve talked to other teams about potentially moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.,” Breer reported.

These rumors should come as no surprise. Through training camp, Williams and Bowden Jr. have been afterthoughts in this new offense. Williams even shared this sentiment on Twitter.

The arrivals of Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Erik Ezukanma have pushed Williams and Bowden Jr. to the roster bubble.

In three seasons, Williams has 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. His appeal stems from his six-foot-five, 224 lbs frame. Unfortunately, Williams has struggled mightily with drops and injuries. He has only played 24 games in three seasons.

Bowden Jr. was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders but was traded to Miami prior to his rookie season. He missed the 2021 NFL season due to injury but, in 2020, he had 28 receptions for 211 yards.

Bowden Jr.’s versatility is his selling point. He can line up at receiver, running back, and returner. He can also play quarterback in a pinch. While he has shown potential, he will likely be a victim of the numbers game.

If neither player is traded, they will likely be cut toward the end of the preseason.

Interestingly, even though Williams has had limited opportunities thus far, the Dolphins have him listed as the second-string wide receiver on their first depth chart. Bowden Jr. is the third-string receiver.

Though the depth chart is likely to change due to this only being preseason, it is definitely something to watch.