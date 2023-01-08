By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins’ once-promising season will end with Week 18 unless they beat the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Good thing at least two of the team’s most important injured players will be suiting up on Sunday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb (hand) will play against the Jets, while left tackle Terron Armstead is out. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, backup tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, tight end Tanner Conner and linebacker Brennan Scarlett join Armstead on Miami’s inactive list for Sunday’s must-win contest.

Expect backup tackle Greg Little to start at left tackle in Armstead’s absence, protecting the blindside of rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, starting with Tagovailoa in concussion protocol and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater still recovering from a dislocated finger.

Both Howard and Chubb missed last week’s loss to the New England Patriots and were listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ final injury report. The veteran defenders returned for Miami’s final practice, though, sparking optimism they would be able to play in the regular season finale.

Howard enters Sunday’s action with 43 tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed this season. Chubb, acquired in an early November trade with the Denver Broncos, has 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in seven games with the Dolphins.

Miami, 8-8, will only make the playoffs if it beats New York and the Patriots fall to the Buffalo Bills, clinching one of the AFC’s three wild card spots. The Dolphins and Jets kickoff at 10:00 a.m. (PT) from Hard Rock Stadium.