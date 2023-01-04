By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback conundrum on their hands ahead of their regular-season finale versus the New York Jets. With a playoff bid on the line, there’s a chance neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Teddy Bridgewater will be available for the Dolphins on Sunday, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. Via Jonathan Jones, Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and is a longshot for Week 18. Meanwhile, Bridgewater is dealing with a concerning finger injury, per Andrew Siciliano.

McDaniel indicated that Tagovailoa is not likely to be active on Sunday and the quarterback remains in concussion protocol following the Week 16 head injury he sustained.

As for Bridgewater, it was a grim update from McDaniel. The Dolphins’ No. 2 quarterback is dealing with a dislocated finger and is currently unable to even grip a football, which does not bode well for his status in Week 18.

The Dolphins could turn to rookie Skylar Thompson against the Jets, and also signed veteran QB Mike Glennon on Wednesday, providing another potential option should Tagovailoa and Bridgewater remain sidelined. Thompson has featured in six games this season, making one start. He’s completed 54.1 percent of his pass attempts for 382 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Teddy Bridgewater will certainly have his status monitored throughout the week in hopes that his finger improves to the point where he’s able to suit up against the Jets. Tagovailoa doesn’t seem to have much of a chance of suiting up, per McDaniel’s latest update, so the Dolphins could be putting all their cards into the hands of Glennon or Thompson come Sunday.