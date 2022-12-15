By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

With the Dolphins set to leave the sunny shores of Miami to take on the Buffalo Bills in icy conditions, Tua Tagovailoa shook off any concerns.

Tua responded to the press with a five-word take for anyone worried he wouldn’t be able to thrive in the snow:

“It snows in Alabama, guys,” said Tua Tagovailoa to a room full of reporters ahead of their Bills clash.

It snows in Alabama, guys – Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/QjXrUBDQvP — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 14, 2022

The Alabama football product has indeed played under frosty conditions at times in the past, but Bills fans know that Buffalo blizzards are entirely different beasts.

A couple of Bills supporter dropped some facts on Tua using a historical weather report. According to the data found, the Buffalo forecast of seven inches of snow for their game would match the heaviest snow day in Tuscaloosa ever recorded.

“It snows in Alabama guys” – Tua They’re calling for 7”+ during the game Or the most snow that Tuscaloosa has ever gotten in a year Go Bills pic.twitter.com/7gklnWKqSz — (Matt) The Bearded Photog 🦬 (@beardedphotog24) December 14, 2022

Snowiest YEAR in Tuscaloosa, AL: 7 in. Nov. 17-19 in Orchard Park, NY: 77 in. https://t.co/C042croH4j — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) December 15, 2022

A few are calling for Mother Nature to call Tua Tagovailoa’s bluff with as much snow as she can muster in playable conditions.

Between McDaniel’s “not gonna worry about it” attitude and Tua’s bananas “it snows in Alabama” quote, I hope we get S L A M M E D by Lake Erie on Saturday — Buffalo Dundee (@BuffaloDundee) December 14, 2022

tUa sAyS iT sNoWs aT 'bAmA, tOo. 🤣 I don't want it to snow TOO heavily because my seats Saturday night will be around the LCL…but BRING IT ON. Buffalo will show him snow. https://t.co/ApGPzvalKV — Howard Manges (@HowardManges) December 15, 2022

It’s clear that Mike McDaniel is behind Tagovailoa’s mantra, even rocking an “I wish it were colder” T-shirt during a recent Dolphins practice.

Mike McDaniel rocking a “I wish it were colder” shirt ahead of Miami’s potential snow game against Buffalo is amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/uaiMktEHHN — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 14, 2022

It’s not that Tagovailoa and McDaniel are disregarding the difficulty of playing in the snow. It’s just that letting it seep into their team psyche would simply add on a mental threat to the physical one that’s expected to come.

“Weather changes. You expect it to be as cold. There could be 5 feet of snow. You know it won’t be room temperature. You mentally decide if it’s going to matter to you or not. Do the Bills players vacation in Buffalo? Yeah, you get used to it. But it’s a mindset,” said Mike McDaniel ahead of the Dolphins-Bills contest.

Tua Tagovailoa had a performance to forget against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Let’s see if he can bury it in the snow in Buffalo.