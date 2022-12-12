By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There’s no denying that Tua Tagovailoa is giving it his all for the Miami Dolphins. He fought through a dangerous concussion issue earlier in the season and returned to keep his team in contention for the playoffs. However, while what he has done deserves a ton of respect, he still has his fair share of haters ready to slander him when they have the opportunity.

That was the case in Week 14 on Sunday after Tagovailoa played what could be said as his worst game of the campaign. Against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins QB struggled big time in the 23-17 defeat.

Tagovailoa completed just 10 of his 28 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. He wasn’t able to connect well with his wideouts, particularly with Tyreek Hill who made just for receptions despite being on target 10 times.

After his poor showing, several critics took to Twitter to share their reactions. A lot of people couldn’t help but compare Tagovailoa to Herbert, especially since the Dolphins chose Tua over the Chargers QB during the 2020 NFL Draft.

“If you ever wondered why I say Justin Herbert is elite and Tua Tagovailoa is not, this half is why,” one critic said.

Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post noted, “Tonight was Dolphins’ fans greatest fears realized. Justin Herbert shined and Tua Tagovailoa struggled.”

Meanwhile Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network highlighted the major difference in the stats of the two quarterbacks, “Completions by quarterback: Justin Herbert 38, Tua Tagovailoa 6.”

Others used memes to mock Tua Tagovailoa, especially his horrendous passing game.

Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill wide open downfield: pic.twitter.com/o8oO0jHeuE — Brian Y (@byysports) December 12, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa first half highlightspic.twitter.com/h10PB0ZAjv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2022

It was undoubtedly a forgettable outing for Tagovailoa, and true enough, he can’t do anything but accept the criticisms and let his game do the talking. He has a chance to redeem himself when the Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.