The Miami Dolphins are one of the most intriguing NFL teams to watch this offseason. They swung big last offseason, acquiring star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, propelling their offense to new heights.

Miami picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, which shows they have confidence in him as their long-term quarterback. Tagovailoa had a career year last season, with Hill and Jaylen Waddle as elite targets for him. The concern around Tagovailoa is his health, as he suffered multiple concussions last season.

Rumors had even been brewing of Tom Brady potentially coming out of retirement again to play for the Dolphins. However, Brady denied those rumors, and with Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option picked up, they have confidence in him moving forward.

Tagovailoa showed that he was a good quarterback last season, and the Dolphins could be great if he remains healthy. It won’t come easy, as the AFC is a very talented conference with established contenders as well as teams on the rise. Improving the roster this offseason could help Miami compete with these other teams in the AFC.

With that said, here are the five best players for the Dolphins to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency.

5. Cornerback Jamel Dean

One position of need for Miami comes in the secondary. After releasing cornerback Byron Jones to open up cap space, they could use an addition at corner. The Dolphins also have Nik Needham as an impending free agent, and it’s possible they will lose him as well.

Jamel Dean would be a good corner for Miami to pursue. Dean is one of the best corners on the market and will have many teams interested in him in free agency. He has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with Brady’s retirement, their direction has a lot of question marks.

Dean would be a good fit for the Dolphins as they try to revamp their defense with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

4. Safety Jordan Poyer

Another player in the secondary who Miami could be interested in is Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer has been one of the key players on the Bills’ defense, but their salary cap situation could make it difficult to re-sign him.

That opens the door for the Dolphins to pursue him, seeking an upgrade at one of their biggest question marks on defense. Adding a safety of Poyer’s caliber could do wonders for their defense as they try to build a unit to combat the elite offenses in the AFC that teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals possess.

The 31-year-old safety would be a win-now pickup and could help Miami’s secondary improve drastically.

3. Linebacker Lavonte David

One of the veterans who has flown under the radar in this free agency class is Lavonte David. While David is 33 years old, he is still one of the best free-agent linebackers available. David has been an elite linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his time there could come to an end.

With Tampa Bay looking for a new direction without Brady, David could look to go to a new team. He would fill the Dolphins’ need at inside linebacker and is another win-now player who would help the team ascend as tries to ascend to true contender status.

2. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

Miami could target another free agent from their division rival, the Bills, and go after linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Linebacker is one of the biggest needs for the Dolphins, and Edmunds could solve a ton of their problems defensively.

Edmunds is a 24-year-old linebacker entering the prime of his career and is a very impactful player. He had 102 total tackles last season, as well as an interception and a sack. Edmunds would be a dream pickup for the Dolphins and Fangio’s scheme, as he would shore up the middle of the defense.

1. Offensive Tackle Mike McGlinchey

The most important offseason need for Miami is to get Tagovailoa a better right tackle. As Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, a right tackle protects his blindside. Going after Mike McGlinchey should be at the top of the list for the Dolphins in free agency.

While McGlinchey has faced questions surrounding his pass-blocking at times, he is the best right tackle on the market. He would be an upgrade over Austin Jackson and could improve Tagovailoa’s protection.

The Dolphins have a vastly important offseason in front of them as they try to become a contender in the AFC. These free agents could be great additions and help them ascend to the caliber of a contender.