The Miami Dolphins are converting Tyreek Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.83 million bonus and a $1.17 million salary, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Friday tweet.

The move will save the team about $18 million in salary cap space.

Hill was traded to Miami in 2022 for five draft picks, a 2022 first-round pick that became the No. 29 pick, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. The 29-year-old receiver earned 1,710 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 119 receptions in 17 starts for the Dolphins, earning an invitation to the Pro Bowl games and a spot on the All-Pro roster.

Tyreek Hill spoke on what his first playoff game with the Dolphins will mean to him in January.

“This one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog,” Hill said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “In Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so do the rest of the guys.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miami also restructured the Dolphins’ contract of offensive tackle Terron Armstead, clearing up $11.88 million in cap space.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who had his Dolphins contract restructured on Thursday, said he used to “hate” Tyreek Hill before he became a member of the Dolphins, citing the outstanding performances he used to witness before joining the team from the AFC East.

“I used to hate that dude,” Chubb said during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins. “Not going to lie to you. Not because of the person he is. Just because of the team he was on and all the things he did against us and stuff like that.

“But now I’m happy I’m on the same sideline as him.”