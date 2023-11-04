We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Miami Dolphins will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium in the last game of the International Series this season. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 31-17. Early in the game, it was 7-7 after the first quarter. The Fins established a 10-point halftime lead. Significantly, Tua Tagovailoa went 30 for 45 with 324 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Raheem Mostert has rushed 13 times for 46 yards and a score. Moreover, Jaylen Waddle has seven receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Tyreek Hill has eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Dolphins went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions. They also held the Pats to 1 for 9 on third-down attempts. Likewise, the Dolphins went 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. Miami forced two turnovers and three sacks.

The Chiefs lost 21-9 to the Denver Broncos last weekend. Sadly, it was a struggle throughout, as Patrick Mahomes had the flu, and the rest of the team could not handle the cold. Mahomes went 24 for 38 with 241 yards without a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. Also, Isiah Pacheco rushed eight times for 40 yards. Travis Kelce had six receptions for 58 yards. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice had four receptions for 56 yards. The Chiefs went 3 for 10 on third-d0wn conversions. Additionally, the offense committed five turnovers and five penalties. The defense generated six sacks.

Dolphins lead the all-time series 16-15. However, the teams have not played since 2020, when the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 33-27.

Here are the Dolphins-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Chiefs Odds

Miami Dolphins: +1.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 9

Time: 9:31 AM ET/6:31 AM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins have been excellent this season. However, they are also 0-2 against winning teams. While they have enjoyed victories against the Patriots (twice), the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers, they have lost to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense and defense start to struggle against the elite teams.

Tagovailoa has passed for 2,416 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Unfortunately, most of his struggles have happened against the Bills and Eagles. Mostert has rushed 97 times for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ultimately, he will be important to the Fins as they try to steal a game from the defending Super Bowl champions. Hill has 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Waddle has 37 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has been excellent against bad teams. But as mentioned before, they have struggled against the Bills and Eagles. Bradley Chubb has 25 solo tackles and five sacks. Meanwhile, Zach Sieler has 16 solo tackles and four sacks. Christian Wilkins has 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Andrew Van Ginkel has 19 solo tackles and four sacks. Jaelan Phillips has 18 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if their offense can stay on the field and keep Mahomes on the sideline. Then, the defense must stop the running game while double-covering Kelce, forcing Mahomes to go to another receiver.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs were sick last week. Not so coincidentally, they struggled. The Chiefs seem healthy now and will be ready to go while playing in front of the German crowd with the anticipation of giving them a show.

Mahomes has passed for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Also, he has rushed 36 times for 234 yards. Pacheco has rushed 108 times for 459 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed 37 times for 109 yards and a score. Kelce is their leading receiver, with 54 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Rice has caught 30 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has remained a solid unit. First, there is Chris Jones. He has notched nine solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Then, there is Drue Tranquill. He has 33 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Additionally, Mike Donna has notched 19 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. George Karlaftis has 14 solo tackles and six sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they regain their mojo and Mahomes finds his favorite targets. Then, Jones must get to Tagovailoa before he finds Hill and Waddle.

Final Dolphins-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins have yet to prove they can beat a good team. Therefore, the pick is easy. The Chiefs will look to bounce back after the “flu game.” Ultimately, they have the talent to find a way to do that in Germany.

Final Dolphins-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-110)