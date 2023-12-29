Donald Glover reveal a new Childish Gambino album that will drop soon, taking back his word to end his alter-ego rapper years ago.

Donald Glover will be releasing an album…soon.

Tthe versatile artist known for his work as Childish Gambino, has confirmed the much-anticipated return of his rap alter ego. In a YouTube video, while exiting the Greenwich Hotel, Glover was questioned about his musical endeavors. He later revealed that a new studio album under the Childish Gambino alias is in the works, responding with “Soon.”

This announcement marks a significant development for a Donald Glover album. If recalled, the artist previously hinted at retiring Childish Gambino after releasing three albums. The rapper's last solo project, “3.15.20,” featuring collaborations with artists like 21 Savage and Ariana Grande, came out in 2020.

Despite earlier statements about the finality of his Gambino journey, Glover's return to the music scene aligns with a promise. In which he made to provide clarity on the matter “sooner rather than later.”

“You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

In a recent interview with Complex, Glover acknowledged the cryptic nature of his announcements. But assured fans that more details about the new music would be revealed in due time.

Expressing his artistic motivation, he emphasized his love for the craft and the absence of a financial agenda. And aligning himself with the sentiment shared by rapper Cam'ron in a famous clip about doing it for the love of the art rather than monetary gain. With Donald Glover's commitment to artistically passionate album, fans can anticipate the imminent arrival of fresh Childish Gambino.