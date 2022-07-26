The perfect Donovan Mitchell trade Raptors must offer Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a full-scale fire sale, having dealt three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a boatload of picks. Next up on the rebuild to-do list is finding a deal for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Having made the All-Star team in each of the last three seasons, Mitchell has emerged as an elite-level scorer, posting averages of at least 25 points per game in back-to-back campaigns. The likes of the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors have all circled the waters regarding Mitchell.

While the Knicks and Heat are likely the favorites to acquire Mitchell based upon the latest reporting, a team like the Raptors shouldn’t be ruled out as a suitor. Armed with a talented roster and some salaries to match Mitchell’s, Toronto is a sensible destination for the Jazz star.

In addition, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has proven that he isn’t afraid to roll the dice on a deal for a star player (see Kawhi Leonard trade.)

If Toronto opts to deal for Mitchell, what could they offer? What’s the best deal Ujiri and company can throw on the table for Mitchell? That’s what we’ll discuss here.

Without further ado, here is the perfect Donovan Mitchell trade the Raptors must offer to the Jazz.

Perfect Donovan Mitchell Trade Raptors Must Offer Jazz

Raptors get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: Fred VanVleet, Thaddeus Young, Svi Mykhailiuk, three future first round picks

This trade would be perfect for the Raptors for several reasons. One, they basically turn VanVleet, a strong defender but inefficient scorer into Mitchell, an All-Star guard who might even have another level that we haven’t seen yet.

It would also be a huge win for Toronto if they could acquire Mitchell without surrendering OG Anunoby, a talented two-way wing who has shown signs of breaking out. A core of Mitchell-Anunoby-Siakam-Barnes is plenty good enough to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

The money also works out very well here, as the Raptors would take on the Jazz star’s $30.3 million cap figure while sending over VanVleet’s $21.2 million, Young’s $8 million and Mykhailiuk’s $1.8 million.

From the Jazz point of view, this is certainly not the mountain of a haul that they reportedly asked of the Knicks. However, it’s also not a bad deal for them either- and the Jazz may need to accept that they won’t get a mammoth return.

VanVleet, 28, is an excellent two-way guard, a better defender and passer than Mitchell and a player who could make Utah’s rebuild less painful. Young is a versatile and underrated frontcourt asset, one who would be welcome in the Rudy Gobert-less rotation.

Mykhailiuk is a capable three-point shooter who could help fill the rebuilding Jazz’ rotation at a small cost. Plus, the three future firsts fortify the Jazz’ chest of draft picks even more.

This is a Donovan Mitchell trade offer that the Raptors must consider. It’s one that the Jazz might even accept.

Toronto would instantly vault themselves back into Eastern Conference contention if they acquired Mitchell.