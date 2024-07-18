The UFC Vegas 94 Main Card is finally here and we have an exciting matchup in the Featherweight (145) Division to open the action. We’ll be giving you our betting prediction and pick as South Korea’s Dooho Choi takes on Pennsylvania’s own Bill Algeo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Choi-Algeo prediction and pick.

Dooho Choi (14-4-1) has gone 3-3-1 during his time in the UFC since 2013. After a perfect 3-0 start to his tenure, he’s now lost three consecutive bouts with a ‘Majority Draw’ ruling in his last bout against Kyle Nelson. As the underdog in this bout, he’ll be looking for his first UFC win since 2016. Choi stands 5’10” with a 70-inch reach.

Bill Algeo (18-8) has gone 5-4 under the UFC since 2020. He’s been extremely diligent about staying active within the division and he’s gone a solid 4-2 over his last six fights. Following back-to-back wins, he lost his most recent bout to Kyle Nelson after a bad knockout in the first round. He’ll look for redemption here as the betting favorite. Algeo stands 6’0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Dooho Choi-Bill Algeo Odds

Dooho Choi: +142

Bill Algeo: -162

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Dooho Choi Will Win

Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi will be making his return to action since his last bout in February 2023. Despite being rostered in the UFC for over 11 years, he’s only been able to see seven fights under the promotion due to several injuries that have kept him out for extended periods of time. Still, he looked sharp against Kyle Nelson in his last fight and it could be argued that he did enough to win the eventual draw. Choi is very active with his striking and he’ll have to be quick about timing the awkward on-foot rhythm of Bill Algeo throughout this one.

Dooho Choi will be the much faster fighter on the feet and he should have a noticeable advantage with his hand speed over Algeo. Choi isn’t much of a submission threat and I don’t expect him to willingly engage with his opponent in the wrestling. Look for Choi to be light on his feet as he tries to dissect the strange boxing style from Algeo. It will be interesting to see what shape he’s in coming into this fight following a long layoff, but his cardio will have to be on-point for all 15 minutes as his opponent will be looking to push a high and constant pace.

Why Bill Algeo Will Win

Bill Algeo has found his groove over the last couple of fights, but he was met with an unfortunate end to his last bout as Kyle Nelson landed punches and a knee to finish the bout. Algeo is characterized by his awkward striking style and head movement inside the pocket. He’s very willing to engage opponents in a scrap, but he does a great job of slipping out of range and avoiding damage on himself. Aside from his last fight, Algeo is typically very hard to put away and it’ll take a perfect shot to sit him down like his last opponent did.

This biggest advantage for Algeo in this fight will be his recent activity in the octagon and ability to go all three rounds while pushing a hard pace. Five of Choi’s last six bouts have ended within the first two rounds, so this fight will only favor Algeo the longer he can drag it out. His cardio has been much more tested over the last year and given his ability to stay alive in a fight, there’s no wonder why he’s the betting favorite here.

Final Dooho Choi-Bill Algeo Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun fight between two differing striking styles as both men will favor this fight taking place on the feet. Dooho Choi has not been very active over the last few years and his record has taken a toll as a result. Bill Algeo has been staying very active in the cage and he should have the advantage in movement and output during this fight.

Ultimately, Dooho Choi will have to be perfect with his striking and finding Algeo’s chin in this one. If he’s unable to gain Algeo’s respect early, he’ll struggle to close the distance during the fight and may grow frustrated in chasing his target.

If Bill Algeo can remain in perpetual movement and not allow Choi to set his feet and find his mark, he should be one step ahead throughout this whole fight. With the total set where it’s at, expect Algeo’s pressure to increase as the fight gets deeper towards the final round. Let’s roll with the favorite to get the win in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dooho Choi-Bill Algeo Prediction & Pick: Bill Algeo (-162)