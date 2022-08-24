Dota 2 7.32 Patch Notes – Tempo-defining Patch with new Abilities, Neutrals, and more

In the middle of ESL ONE Genting and just right before the TI11 Regional Qualifiers, Valve releases a tempo-defining Dota 2 7.32 patch.

Of course, there are a lot of balance changes and map tweaks, so we summarized all of the most important changes you need to take note of for your next queue:

Eight new neutral items and eight removed neutral items Added: Tier 1 Seeds of Serenity, Lance of Pursuit, Occult Bracelet; Tier 2 Eye of the Vizier, Specialist’s Array, Dagger of Ristul; Tier 3 Ogre Seal Totem Removed: Tier 1 Chipped Vest, Keen Optic, Ocean Heart; Tier 2 Essence Ring, Fae Grenade, Quicksilver Amulet; Tier 3 Spider Legs; Tier 4 The Leveller Returning: Tier 4 Havoc Hammer

Aghanim’s Shard or Scepter reworks for the following heroes: Beastmaster, Bounty Hunter, Brewmaster, Broodmother, Centaur Warrunner, Chen, Clockwerk, Dark Seer, Doom, Enchantress, Enigma, Hoodwink, Lina, Luna, Monkey King, Morphling, Naga Siren, Nature’s Prophet, Primal Beast, Pugna, Queen of Pain, Razor, Silencer, Skywrath Mage, Snapfire, Tidehunter, Venomancer, Viper, Void Spirit, Weaver

Primal Beast added in Captains Mode

Black King Bar and Refresher Shard now have a mana cost

Eul’s Scepter and Wind Waker now apply purge first before applying Cyclone modifier

Item sources of Lifesteal now have an increased effect on heroes and less effect on creeps; you now get more life stolen from attacking heroes compared to creeps.

Glyph now refreshes each time the first tower of each tier falls

New Flagbearer Creep: every second creepwave starting minute 2 will have one melee creep replaced by a Flagbearer that has 40% magic resistance and Inspiration Aura, does not grant gold on deny and cannot be denied by hero abilities. Killing Flagbearer will grant you and your allied heroes within a 1200 radius bonus gold. Inspiration Aura: +3 health regen to all allies within a 700 range.



Overall, we feel that the game’s tempo overall has changed thanks to these changes. Pushing is heavily rewarded now with the changes with the heroes and also thanks to the Flagbearer Creep. However, the game’s XP scaling and Streak Experience have been significantly scaled down that snowballing is now less likely. Passive gold per minute has also been decreased, which should reward more active play.

We’ll be able to sample this patch in competitive play through ESL One Genting, and it’s going to sow chaos as we see teams scramble to make sense of this patch that came in the middle of a tournament. This will also play a significant role in the results of the Regional Qualifiers. It’s an exciting time to watch professional Dota, to say the least.

Most importantly, Valve just announced the TI11 Battle Pass Release Date: September 1, 2022.

For the complete Dota 2 7.32 update patch notes, you can find them here.