The 2022 TI Dota 2 Battle Pass is here. In this article, we’ll be looking at the different rewards and activities that you can earn and do for this year’s Battle Pass – its two phases that will persist beyond The International. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass.

2022 TI Dota 2 Battle Pass Milestone Rewards

This year’s Battle Pass has four main rewards, each one giving players exclusive Arcana and Persona skins. These Arcana and Persona are (and their respective Battle Pass Level unlock requirements):

Conduit of the Blueheart Persona (Crystal Maiden) – Level 148

Exile Unveiled Persona (Phantom Assassin) – Level 296

Voidstorm Asylum Arcana (Razor) – Level 383

Claszian Apostasy Arcana (Faceless Void) – Level 495

Other Milestone rewards and their respective levels are as follows:

Announcer Pack – Level 75

Stoneclaw Scavengers Towers – Level 176

Primal Beast Prestige Bundle – Level 223

Treasure Collection (3 of each except Trust of the Benefactor) – Level 229

Treasure Collection (3 of each except Trust of the Benefactor) – Level 575

Legacy Caster Chat Pack – Level 675

Legacy Caster Chat Pack – Level 771

Legacy Caster Chat Pack – Level 883

Collector’s Aegis – Level 1,000

Pouches – Aegis of the Immortal Style Unlock – Level 1,055

Legacy Epic Caster Chat Pack – Level 1,131

Legacy Epic Caster Chat Pack – Level 1,245

Trust of the Benefactor 2022 – Level 1,498

Oddly enough, it seems like a Roshan Replica is not included in this year’s Battle Pass. We’re not sure if this omission is by design, especially since some of the unfinished rewards are marked with “Coming Soon.” It’s also worth noting that the Battle Pass track doesn’t go past Level 1,905, when the Roshan Replica is usually earned at Level 2,000.

Battle Pass Pricing: Instant 100 Levels, Gift Battle Pass Rewards

The Battle Pass pricing remains unchanged from previous years, and it’s as follows:

Battle Pass Level 1 Bundle – $9.99

Battle Pass Level 50 Bundle – $29.35

Battle Pass Level 100 Bundle – $44.99

The Battle Pass will also give you additional rewards when you gift any level of Battle Pass to your friends:

1 Battle Pass Gifts = 2 Levels

3 Battle Pass Gifts = 4 Levels

5 Battle Pass Gifts = 10 Levels

Battle Pass Treasures

There are only two Immortal Treasure types this year, but alongside them are The Battle Pass Collection and Ageless Heirlooms, along with Trust of the Benefactor. Here are the levels that you’ll be getting these treasures from:

Immortal Treasure I – Levels 1, 21, 47, 76, 87, 109, 229, 251, 281, 311, 341, 371, 401, 431, 461, 491 – one every thirty levels there after

Immortal Treasure II – Levels 1, 143, 178, 203, 229, 259, 289, 319, 349, 379, 409, 439, 469 – one every thirty levels there after

The Battle Pass Collection 2022 – Levels 1, 16, 37, 66, 97, 130, 163, 193, 219, 229, 243, 273, 303, 333, 363, 393, 423, 453, 483 – one every thirty levels there after

Ageless Heirlooms 2022 – Levels 1, 10, 27, 57, 121, 155, 185, 211, 229, 235, 265, 295, 325, 355, 385, 415, 445, 475 – one every thirty levels there after

Trust of the Benefactor 2022 – Levels 1, 248, 298, 348, 398, 448 – one every fifty levels there after

Battle Pass Duration: Phase I and Phase II

This year’s Battle Pass arrived later than usual, but Valve explained that this is so that they can stretch the duration of the Battle Pass way past after The International 2022 Finals. All in all, the Battle Pass will be active for about four months and three weeks. This year’s Battle Pass will be played out in two phases, each with its own rewards and activities:

Phase I – The International (September 1 to November 2) Regional Qualifier Predictions Regional Qualifiers True Sight Week Last Chance Qualifier Predictions Last Chance Qualifiers The International Group Stage The International Playoffs The International Finals

Phase II – Diretide (November 3 to January 12) Seasonal Game Mode (Diretide) The Candyworks



Dota 2 Battle Pass Seasonal Game Modes

Coming to Phase II of this year’s Battle Pass is the seasonal Diretide seasonal game mode. This game mode will play out roughly the same as its previous iterations as players try to collect candy while also appeasing a trick-or-treating Roshan. There are candy sacks and candy sack multipliers that players can earn throughout the Battle Pass track, along with some map modifiers, which they can use for the Diretide seasonal game mode.

Battle Pass The International 2022 Activities

The Battle Pass also has different activities that players can do to earn Battle Pass Levels, allowing them to earn more rewards throughout the duration of the event. These activities are:

Weekly Quests – a set of in-game objectives that you can complete and get recorded for your account upon winning the match. Players can only activate one track at a time, but they can switch between Weekly pages at any time.

Cavern Crawl – Valve’s way of encouraging players to have a deep hero pool. Players are incentivized to use their active heroes in their cavern crawl which will give players battle pass points, cosmetics, and three Mythical rarity sets for Crystal Maiden, Juggernaut, and Slardar.

Stickers – an upcoming feature that will let players complete team sets for extra rewards. This feature will persist even after the Battle Pass. 50% of all Sticker Capsule sales will go directly to the participating teams.

Predictions – players can predict their picks for The International and earn battle pass points for successfully guessing the right outcomes.

Fantasy – players can use their Fantasy Cards to earn points depending on how well their chosen pro players in pro matches.

Diretide – the seasonal event coming in Phase II of the Battle Pass, the game mode allows players to compete in a wholly different battlefield, one filled with snow and candies and a roaming Roshan.

The Candyworks – Collect different candies from the Battle Pass track and from Diretide, with treasures exchanged for candies as rewards.

And that’s it for everything you need to know about this year’s 2022 TI Dota 2 Battle Pass. Purchase yours now over at the Steam Store today.