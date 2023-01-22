The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cinderella season came to an end on Saturday, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a 27-20 win in the AFC divisional round.

The Jaguars did not hold a lead at any point in the contest, but they did manage to make it quite interesting against the reigning AFC West champions. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence anchored four scoring drives in the game, including one in the early stages of the fourth quarter that culminated in a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Etienne Jr.

In the end, a pair of turnovers by Jacksonville later in the fourth quarter helped the Chiefs secure a spot in the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson touched base with his team after the game, and he had one notable message to share with the entire squad.

“Plan on every year, us being in these meaningful games at the end of the season,” Pederson said during his post-game press conference.

The Jaguars turned their campaign around in the second half of the regular season with a five-game winning streak. They ultimately won the AFC South following their Week 18 home victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars sure have plenty to look forward to next season. Lawrence will feature in his third year in the NFL, and Jacksonville’s front seven unit will look to build on its promising 2022 campaign.