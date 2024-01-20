Beerus has had a plan all along, whether Goku likes it or not

Dragon Ball Super fans have long wondered why the God of Destruction, Beerus, has been training Goku and Vegeta, Screenrant reports. The mystery is finally unveiled in chapter #101 of the DBS manga, shedding light on Beerus' motivation to help the Saiyan warriors become stronger.

Beerus, introduced in Dragon Ball Super's first arc, initially showcased destructive power fueled by boredom. However, after a thrilling battle with Goku in his Super Saiyan God form, Beerus felt a rare surge of excitement. In chapter #101, the God of Destruction discloses the reason behind his continued training of Goku and Vegeta.

After Goku compliments the strength of Black Frieza, Beerus encourages him to keep training, revealing a surprising revelation. “And once you're stronger than me? I'll nominate you as the next God of Destruction,” Beerus casually mentions while enjoying a steam bun. This revelation implies that Beerus has been training the Saiyan duo with the hope that one of them would eventually surpass him and become the new God of Destruction for Universe 7.

While many fans have speculated that Vegeta might assume the role, this moment suggests that Goku is directly informed by Beerus about his intention to nominate him for the position. Despite Goku expressing disinterest in taking on Beerus's job in the past, the current God of Destruction seems eager to retire after millions of years and is actively searching for a worthy successor.

This revelation adds an intriguing layer to Goku's training journey, opening up new possibilities for the Saiyan warrior's future in the Dragon Ball Super universe. As fans eagerly await the unfolding of this storyline, the prospect of Goku becoming the next God of Destruction adds an unexpected twist to the series.