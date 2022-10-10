Dragon Ball The Breakers Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Enter the world of Dragon Ball, not as a Saiyan, but as a normal civilian. Keep reading to learn more about Dragon Ball: The Breakers, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Release Date: October 14, 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will release on October 14, 2022. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers gameplay

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer action game. It is similar to Dead By Daylight, where players enjoy different gameplay depending on which role they have. In this game, players are either civilians or Raiders. Raiders refer to the titular rivals and villains that many fans of Dragon Ball are familiar with. This includes Cell, Frieza, and Buu. Civilians, on the other hand, refer to the, well, civilians, those with no or low power level. This disparity in power levels is what makes the game asymmetrical.

The goal of the Civilians is to survive and escape. Each match has 7 survivors in it. As they do not have much power to speak of, they must use their wits to survive. Each of the playable Civilians also has their own little gadgets and powers that they can use to survive. This includes guns, traps, and the like. Civilians go down easily when attacked by Raiders, so they must do their best to escape from their powerful hunters. The Civilians are expected to help each other in surviving. After all, if a Civilian goes down twice in the match, they are out.

Raiders, on the other hand, hunt the Civilians down. They are powerful beings whose power level far exceeds those of the Civilians, so they must chase them down. The Raider’s powers are very reminiscent of what the villains do in the original series. Buu, for example, can blow strong winds that can knock back and damage survivors. Raiders must use their powers to take down all seven of the Civilians and win the match.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers story

The story follows Civilians, trapped with some of Dragon Ball’s most notorious villains. They must help each other if they want to survive, as these villains are coming for them. The game also takes place in the same universe as the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games.

