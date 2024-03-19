Ascend, Arise, and best the Dragon. Here are the details for Dragon's Dogma 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date: March 22, 2024
Welcome to Dragon's Dogma 2 – Presented by Ian McShane | PS5 Games
Dragon's Dogma 2 has a release date of March 22, 2024. It is available for pre-order now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive the Superior Weapons Quartet, which is “A boon in early battles.” Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will additionally get the Ring of Assurance.
Players who order the Deluxe Edition will receive the Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack, which contains the following items:
- Explorer's Camping Kit
- Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons
- Heartfelt Pendant
- Ambivalent Rift Incense
- Makeshift Gaol Key
- Art of Metamorphosis
- Wakestone
- 1500 Rift Crystals
Additionally, the Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator and Storage is available for download, allowing the player to create their character for the game.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Gameplay
Dragon's Dogma 2 – Gameplay Overview
Much like its prequel, this game is a third-person action role-playing game. Players take control of a single character and are free to explore the world and accomplish the game's various objectives.
Although the game is single-player, players are not alone in the game. Players can receive help from Pawns, non-playable characters that are controlled by AI and can fight alongside the player. Players can either create their own Pawns, or recruit Pawns that have been made by other players.
Pawns, as well as the main character, each have a Vocation or a class that dictates their abilities, equipment, and playstyle. These include basic Vocations such as Archer, Fighter, Mage, and Thief, as well as advanced Vocations such as Mystic Spearhand, Magick Archer, Sorcerer, Trickster, Warrior, and Warfarer. Each of these Vocations has their strengths and weaknesses, so players will have to play around those. This also means that players have to make sure that their parties have a balanced composition when recruiting or making Pawns.
The game also has a new feature, called the Dragonsplague. Dragonsplague is a disease that Pawns can potentially be infected with. Initially, Dragonsplague is a boon for players, increasing their stats and making them stronger. The problem is that down the line, Dragonsplague will start changing the Pawn for the worse. It is up to the player whether they want to cure their Pawns, or to let them be consumed by the Dragonsplague.
The game has a seamless open world, which is four times larger than the map of the first game. Players can roam around the map to explore, and unlock fast travel options while doing so. Additionally, players can also set up campsites around the game world, allowing them to rest and heal up. While exploring, players can encounter Emergent events, which will challenge the player's ability to adapt to changing circumstances. The game also has a day-night cycle, which affects enemy behavior (spawn rates, strength, etc).
Dragon's Dogma 2 Story
Dragon's Dogma 2 – Story Overview
Dragon's Dogma 2 happens in a parallel world to the previous game and follows the story of the Arisen. The Arisen is a hero who has been marked by a dragon and is now obligated to defeat said dragon. Doing so will allow the Arisen to reclaim the heart the Dragon had stolen.
During their travels, they will encounter the world's two prosperous nations: Vermund and Batttahl. Vermund is a human kingdom and is currently undergoing a power struggle, one that the Arisen will inevitably get tangled in. Battahl, on the other hand, is home to the beastren, a race of humanoid felines, led by the priestess Nadinia. The Arisen will also help out with the problems that Battahl faces.
