Drake & Josh premiered 20 years ago and is still the gold standard of Nickelodeon sitcoms.

Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh premiered on this day 20 years ago. The show helped launch the careers of Drake Bell, Josh Peck, and Miranda Cosgrove.

While some of the stars succeeded more than others, the show's legacy cannot be denied. As an early 2000s kid, the show was everything to me. Even two decades later, it still means just as much and is the gold standard of Nickelodeon sitcoms.

From its stellar ensemble to iconic bits, Drake & Josh succeeded due to not trying to be the next big thing. Its humor wasn't trying to be funny — it just was.

Looking back, the show needs to be celebrated for its originality and legacy.

What was Drake & Josh?

Drake & Josh was a popular Nickelodeon sitcom that ran from 2004 until 2007. Four seasons were made in addition to two films.

It follows the lives of stepbrothers Drake (Bell) and Josh (Peck). They are tied to the hip despite their contrasting personalities. Drake is a rockstar with little to no care about anything other than music and girls. Josh, on the other hand, is a good student and loves Oprah.

The iconic bits

Some of the best bits were Drake being a teenage womanizer, Josh's love for Oprah, and Megan's constant tormenting of the boys; always outthinking them.

Any good sitcom needs signature bits that fans can endlessly rehash to each other. This Nickelodeon sitcom had no shortage of them. Josh's extra emphasis on words like “spherical” and Drake Bell's delivery of “Woah, just take it easy, man” are simply iconic. Bell's theme song, “I Found a Way,” brought it all together.

The supporting players

Alongside Drake and Josh are a bevy of great supporting players. Yvette Nicole Brown will forever be associated with Helen, Josh's manager at the movie theater, amongst my generation. Jerry Trainor played “Crazy” Steve and would go on to star with Cosgrove in iCarly.

Even Scott Halberstadt and Alec Medlock, who play two of Josh's friends, always leave an impression when they're on-screen.

Heightened sets

Sitcoms like Everybody Loves Raymond, Seinfeld, Friends, and The King of Queens all had a heightened sense of reality. While they all adapted mundane parts of life like malls, apartments, and grocery stores, there's something comforting about these shows. Nick Bakay, producer of The King of Queens and Bookie, recently told me that sitcoms are like “comfort food,” and the sets are a part of that.

For Drake & Josh, who wouldn't want to live in their house? The iconic segue shots showed the San Diego house most everyone watching in the early 2000s wanted. Drake and Josh's room also had that dope elevated bed for the former. Then there's Josh's workplace — the local mall's movie theater. So much happened in that relatively small food court/lobby. It was like the ultimate sandbox.

Drake & Josh's legacy

Since it came out, Nickelodeon and Dan Schneider tried to replicate the success of Drake & Josh. Aside from iCarly, it never really worked. Victorious has its moments, but The Thundermans and Sam & Cat just never recaptured that magic.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck may not be real-life brothers, but they sold it in the show. I know I'm not alone in thinking that the show is the very best Nickelodeon has made.