Drake Maye just had a steller rookie season, despite the New England Patriots' poor record. Last year's number three overall pick flashed stardom in his first season, giving Patriots fans tons of optimism for the future. A Week 18 win did prevent the Patriots from getting the first pick (and the top prospect for Maye to work with) in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Maye got something even better than an elite football weapon ahead of the offseason, as he now has a future wife. Maye proposed to Ann Michael Hudson, and in this article, we are going to look at just who his fiancée is.

Who is Ann Michael Hudson?

Ann Michael Hudson, Drake Maye's long-time girlfriend, is currently a senior at North Carolina, the same school Maye attended and would have been at had he not declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft. Hudson's LinkedIn shows that she is studying business. She has had a strategy summer scholar internship with Deloitte Consulting, she was the vice president of finance for the Kappa Delta sorority, and she had a strategy consultant internship with Piedmont Pennies.

In school, Hudson is also double minoring in entrepreneurship and conflict management. Hudson's brother, Tad Hudson, was a backup to Maye at North Carolina, but he has since transferred to Coastal Carolina.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson's relationship

Hudson and Maye have been in a relationship for a long time. In fact, Hudson's Instagram claims the two were in a relationship for nine years. Considering this was Maye's rookie season, and he spent three years in college at North Carolina, it is safe to say they started dating even before high school and as early as middle school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Michael Hudson🤗 (@amh811)

The two shared an Instagram post showing their engagement, which took place in Cancun, Mexico. Maye popped the question in romantic fashion on the beach with a flower and picnic setup.

The couple's vacation would explain why Maye was absent for new head coach Mike Vrabel's introductory press conference. Vrabel is a former Patriots player in his own right, and he was arguably the top available head coaching candidate on the market. Maye's previous coach, Jerod Mayo (another former Patriots player), only lasted one season coaching the team.

Maye and Hudson are childhood sweethearts, and considering the latter is still in college, not much is known about her personal life. They have stuck with each other through thick and thin, and there will certainly be plenty of highs and lows going forward, considering the unique lifestyle of being an NFL quarterback.

Maye was one of six signal-callers selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which tied a record for quarterbacks taken in the first round. Like Maye, rookies Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix all thrived in year one, and Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy are expected to make an impact in year two.

Maye, in particular, has a rocket for an arm. He was expected to be a developmental project, but he figured out how to run an NFL offense much quicker than expected. The Patriots have the number four pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and lots of fans are hoping the team will walk away with Travis Hunter. The two-way superstar is the top prospect in the draft class, and although he thrives as a cornerback, too, he would give Maye a much-needed receiving threat on offense. After all, the Patriots had arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL last season.