Omarion Hampton has an official status for his availability in the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Hampton showcased a lot of promise throughout his rookie campaign in the NFL. Despite missing eight games due to injury, he proved to be effective in the Chargers' rushing attack. He had 124 rushes for 545 yards and four touchdowns while making 32 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

However, he had a questionable status going into the playoffs. He was dealing with an ankle injury that put his availability into question. Despite that, Los Angeles revealed its inactive list as it doesn't feature Hampton, meaning he will take part in the contest.

“Our inactives for #LACvsNE: CB Isas Waxter, S Kendall Williamson, OLB Bud Dupree, OLB Kyle Kennard, OT Austin Deculus, WR Dalevon Campbell, TE Tyler Conklin,” the post read.

“Omarion Hampton officially active tonight,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote.

What lies ahead for Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Article Continues Below

It's a positive update for Omarion Hampton to get as the Chargers prepare for a big showdown against the Patriots.

Los Angeles shined as one of the best teams in the AFC, starting the year 3-0. Despite going 8-6 the rest of the way, they maintained stability by securing a playoff spot and the seventh seed in the AFC bracket. This set up a date against New England, who dominated the regular season with a 10-game win streak at one point.

The Chargers haven't gotten past the Wild Card Round in their last two playoff appearances. 2018 was the last year they reached the AFC Divisional Round when franchise legend Philip Rivers led the way as their quarterback. They beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 in the Wild Card before losing 41-28 to the Patriots.