The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16 on Sunday, finishing their season at 4-13. It was not a win celebrated by all Pats fans, however. The Patriots lost the number one overall pick to the Tennessee Titans by winning this game.

Star rookie quarterback Drake Maye started the game for the Patriots but only played one drive. Fellow rookie Joe Milton out of Tennessee played the rest of the game and carved up the Bills. Buffalo was resting most of their key starters ahead of next week's Wild Card matchup.

The Titans lost at home to the Houston Texans 23-14. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph took turns as the starting quarterback in their 14th loss of the season. They will have the opportunity to take either Sheduer Sanders or Cam Ward to fix their quarterback issue. But the Patriots do not have a quarterback issue and could have traded the pick for a huge ransom.

The win does not just send the Patriots out of the number one pick but sends them all the way to number four. That puts them out of the range of the top quarterbacks and maybe even Heisman winner Travis Hunter. They could still trade out of the pick but it would not land them the same haul that number-one would.

Should the Patriots trade their pick?

Considering the losses from the Browns and Giants, the Patriots' pick is far less valuable than it would have been with a loss. But they could still trade the pick if they wanted to get more assets. With the lack of quarterbacks in this class, there is not the incentive to do so that there would be in other seasons.

The Patriots have holes on their team they must fix with the fourth overall pick, including left tackle. Drake Maye was under pressure all season long and needs a blue-chip protector. They could also take Hunter if he falls that far and use him as the number-one wideout that Ja'Lynn Polk has not been this season. The fourth pick should stay in New England.

The Titans would almost certainly take a quarterback after the Will Levis experiment failed dramatically. The options are not as strong as they were last year, but they must give Brian Callahan a chance to shape a rookie quarterback. If there is a trade in the top five, it could come from the Browns, who still have Deshaun Watson under contract.