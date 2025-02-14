Kai Cenat believes that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was skewed to favor the Compton rapper by altering the crowd noise to appear louder, a theory Drake seemingly agrees with.

Kendrick Lamar kicked off his second Super Bowl halftime appearance following his 2022 stint alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak on Sunday (Feb. 9). The “Not Like Us” rapper's Super Bowl performance made history twice as it was the first time a rapper solo headlined the Super Bowl and Kendrick's performance is now the most-watched Super Bowl with 133.5 million viewers beating Michael Jackson's 133.4 million in 1993.

While clearly Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show was a huge success, not even counting special guests such as SZA performing “Luther” and “All The Stars” with him, Serena Williams c-walking to “Not Like Us,” or Samuel L. Jackson playing “Uncle Sam,” there have still been some doubters that believe the crowd's interaction was altered. The popular streamer who was at the Super Bowl claims that the loud noises from the crowd was not real.

“Oh my god, they added sound effects,” he said.

“Right here there was no sound.

“I just heard crowd sounds – on my life there was no sound.”

The clip Kai posted to social media garnered a lot of attention and specially caught the eye of Drake who “liked” the message.

Now, digging a little deeper, there might be some hurt feelings from the streamer as well since apparently he wanted access to Kendrick's suite during the performance and was denied. TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) manager HWOOD wrote in the comments, “This n***a MAD MAD cause he didn't access to dot suite!!! lol… I was there thats what it is!! lol.”

What Has Drake Said Leading Up To The Super Bowl And After?

At the time of the Super Bowl, Drake was performing in Australia. Prior to the show, a rant he made on stage foreshadowing what the Super Bowl performance would entail.

“If you ever in your life gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything you ever had to somebody and they f**king played with you and wasted your time, wasted your energy, wasted your money? I want you all to turn up to this song!” he passionately yelled at the crowd.

“This is to all of your exes that thought they could play you in their f**king life. If you're doing better than your ex, I want to see you turn the f**k up!” he said before instrumentals of “You Broke My Heart” from his For All The Dogs album played.

Funny enough, two of his exes, SZA and Williams, would be at the Super Bowl performing alongside Kendrick.

That wasn't all though. Two days after the Super Bowl, Drake decided to change some of the lyrics to his song”Knife Talk” which features 21 Savage and Project Pat.

The original line, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies,” was changed to, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

The lyrical change went viral which fans interpreted as a direct response to Kendrick's Super Bowl performance where he played his diss track “Not Like Us.”