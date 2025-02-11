Kendrick Lamar has once again etched his name into the history books. After becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lamar now holds the record for the most-watched performance in the event’s history SI reports. His electrifying set at Super Bowl LIX drew an unprecedented 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance, which previously held the record at 133.4 million viewers.

A Historic Performance with a Viral Impact

Social media has been ablaze with clips from Lamar’s set, particularly his performance of “Not Like Us.” The song, widely recognized as a diss track aimed at Drake, featured the now-iconic “Say, Drake” moment that had fans buzzing online. Beyond the music, Lamar’s set featured high-profile cameos from Serena Williams, SZA, and Samuel L. Jackson, further cementing the show’s star-studded appeal.

Though his performance wasn’t overloaded with extravagant stage effects, Lamar captivated audiences with powerful symbolism. His dancers visually conveyed strong messages throughout the set, including a striking moment during “HUMBLE.,” where they formed an American flag that split down the middle to position Lamar at the center. This artistic storytelling resonated deeply with fans and critics alike, adding a profound layer to the spectacle.

A Week of Wins for Kendrick Lamar

Lamar’s record-breaking halftime show was just the latest highlight in what has been an unforgettable stretch of achievements. A week prior, on February 2, he made Grammy history by securing both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us,” further solidifying his dominance in hip-hop. These wins increased his Grammy count to 22, reinforcing his status as one of the most decorated rap artists of all time.

His halftime performance continued that momentum, drawing 2% more viewers than last year’s Usher-led spectacle. While the NFL has yet to announce next year’s headliner at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Lamar’s performance sets a high bar for whoever follows.

With his influence on music and culture continuing to expand, it’s clear that Kendrick Lamar is not just a generational talent—he’s a living legend shaping history in real-time.