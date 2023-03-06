The Golden State Warriors got a bit of good news this weekend when it was announced that both Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala would be returning to the lineup after being sidelined with injuries. Curry had been out for the past 11 games with a leg injury and Iguodala had not played since Jan. 13 with a hip injury. Although it seemed like the Warriors were finally getting healthy, they suffered a dose of bad news on Sunday during their loss to the Lakers when Draymond Green left the gameDraymond Green left the game briefly due to a hand injury. Green later returned to the game but afterwards he explained how it’s just something he’s going to have to power through via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Draymond Green said his left hand is “sore” after re-aggravating it from a few games ago. “It is what it is. Nobody’s that healthy at this point in the season. Just keep pushing.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 5, 2023

Draymond Green has a point in that at this point in the season nobody is 100 percent healthy. But it should be a bit of concern for the Warriors regarding Green’s potential impact down the stretch of the regular season if he’s slowed by an injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Green has been averaging 8.2 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists with shooting splits of 52.4 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from the three-point line and 69.8 percent from the free-throw line. At 32-years-old, Green continues to be one of the most important Warriors especially on the defensive end of the court. Against the Lakers he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 7-11 from the field.

The Warriors are 34-31 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.