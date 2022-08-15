Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been partying all offseason long. They have certainly had good reason to do so considering they came out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Green in particular has been on quite a spree this offseason, whether it be celebrating Golden State’s most recent championship or roasting players on social media. Green took a break from his trolling ways recently so that he could get married, and of course, his wedding was another outlet for the Warriors and their fans to celebrate this offseason.

Green’s wedding was certainly notable, but one of the standout moments came when popular rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch showed up and gave a performance for all the attendees. Green can be seen dancing around behind the two artists as they perform, obviously soaking it all up while he could.

Draymond had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding 🔥 (via uccme/IG)pic.twitter.com/Jzr8ELD48Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

It wasn’t exactly a surprise to see Draymond Green take his wedding to the next level considering who he is. Weddings can often be extravagent, but having two of the biggest names in the hip-hop scene show up and deliver a performance to commemorate the day is taking it to another level. Among the attendees of Green’s wedding were Mav Carter and LeBron James, who both seemed to be having a great time themselves.

Mav Carter and LeBron James having a blast at Draymond Green's Wedding 🔥 (via nichelle/IG)pic.twitter.com/BpeutvMQBO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

Chalk it up as another win for Green in an offseason that has been full of them. Not all is sunshine and butterflies for him and the Warriors, though, as Green has been looking for a new contract that he hasn’t been able to get yet. Things have gone pretty great for Golden State recently, and they could become even better if they managed to extend Green before the start of the 2022-23 season. But for now, it seems like the team will continue to celebrate before hopefully coming to some sort of resolution over the next few weeks.