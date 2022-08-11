Draymond Green has two more years remaining in his current deal with the Golden State Warriors. The former Defensive Player of the Year also has a player option on the final year of his deal, which means that — unlikely as it may seem — he could actually walk away from the Dubs next summer as a free agent.

That is, of course, unless the Warriors extend his current deal. There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Green deserves a max extension. He still remains to be an integral piece to the team’s core, but now at age 32, there’s no denying that Father Time is going to catch up with him sooner rather than later.

If Green actually decides to walk away from the team that drafted him a decade ago, one anonymous league executive believes that the Detroit Pistons could be a real option for him. This would be a homecoming of sorts for the Sanigaw, Michigan native who also spent his college playing days with Michigan State (via Sean Deveney of heavy.com):

“Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for the Pistons,” the executive. “And they’ll have the cap space. It’s hard to see Draymond playing anywhere else outside Golden State but if it going to happen anywhere, Detroit would be a good bet.”

Would this make sense for the Pistons, though? While they may have the cap space, Green will be 33 next year, and he doesn’t exactly fall in line with the timeline of their current squad. They would be making a big bet on Green if they signed him, so the question is whether or not he’s capable of propelling the team into contender status if and when he makes the big move to Detroit.

More importantly, will Draymond Green really consider parting ways with the Warriors if contract extension talks get a little bit sour?