Tina Charles moved up the record books on Aug. 21 when she passed Tina Thompson for No.2 on the all-time scoring list. The person at the No.1 spot – Diana Taurasi – was on the court to congratulate Charles on moving up on the list, and at the end of the game, the Dream center couldn't wait to give her props for everything that she's done in the league.

“Just to hear my name in the same sentence as Diana [Taurasi] is just unimaginable. Just what she's meant to me personally, this league – her impact. She's definitely the GOAT. I'm just thankful. A lot of gratitude,” Charles said after the game.

Taurasi is roughly 3,000 points ahead of Charles, but the two have shown throughout their years in the league what hard work looks like and how to sustain success and longevity.

Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles sit atop the WNBA all-time scoring list

Tina Charles was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2010 by the Connecticut Sun, after playing at UConn for her collegiate career. Charles was named the rookie of the year and set the all-time league record for rebounds with 398 and double-doubles. For her to be in this position, it's all about gratitude.

“It's just really full circle for me, just in my career, for it to have been done alongside Tanisha, one of the most impactful teammates and person that that I have in my life,” Charles said after the game. “I'm just very thankful, a lot of gratitude to be on the court with [Taurasi], to be behind [Taurasi], to be in the same sentence. It's just unimaginable.”

Tanisha Wright and Charles were teammates on the New York Liberty, and now they're back together as coach and player. Wright recalled some of her favorite moments playing with Charles in New York.

“Just the competitiveness. Most of my favorite memories are practices. We went in and practiced hard every single day. We competed hard in practice every single day, and we were super competitive to where if we didn't win drills, we wanted to go over. We wanted to do it again,” Wright said.

Charles is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA first team, four-time All-NBA second team, four-time rebounding champion, two-time scoring champion, and was inducted into NYC Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I fell in love with the game just growing up in New York watching people score,” Charles said. “For me, I didn’t fall in love because of defense, it was just about scoring and the challenges to score, especially in New York.”

Taurasi has had her success in the league as well, winning Rookie of the Year, three WNBA championships, six Olympic gold medals, an MVP, and five scoring titles. It may a while before someone catches them on the scoring list, but as of now, it's good to see two legends on the court giving the game their all.