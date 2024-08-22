Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles has moved to No.2 in the WNBA all-time leading scoring list, passing Tina Thompson. Charles is now behind Diana Taurasi, who the Dream played today against the Phoenix Mercury. After Charles moved up the list, a timeout was called and she embraced the crowd as they cheered for her. Taurasi then came up to Charles and hugged her.

Before the game, Charles spoke to the media about potentially moving up on the scoring list, but she was more worried about other important things that had to deal with the Dream.

“It’s great for the league – the attention – but I’m just trying to get the win,” Charles said.

Charles has been in the league since 2010, and she knows the hard work it takes to get to where she is now. What she hopes to do is continue to inspire the young generation and the future of the WNBA.

“If you just keep putting in the work, and God blessing you with the strength to go out and do what you love to do, you can sustain and be in this league,” Charles said.

“I fell in love with the game just growing up in New York watching people score. For me, I didn’t fall in love because of defense, it was just about scoring and the challenges to score, especially in New York.”

Before the game, Dream head coach Tanisha Wright mentioned the longevity of Charles, and how she's been able to sustain success in the league for so long.

“I think it’s just a testament to her greatness over the years and being great for as long as she’s been great,” Wright said. Obviously, I played with her through some of those prime years just really really joyful for her and the opportunity to move up and be in such company.”

Tina Charles moves up the all-time scoring list behind Diana Taurasi

Tina Charles was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2010 by the Connecticut Sun, after playing at UConn for her collegiate career. Charles was named the rookie of the year and set the all-time league record for rebounds with 398 and double-doubles.

In 2012, Charles won MVP of the league, leading in the number of double-doubles recorded, and set the mark for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 900, 1,000, and 1,100 rebounds.

Charles is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA first team, four-time All-NBA second team, four-time rebounding champion, two-time scoring champion, and was inducted into the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame.

Charles continues to show that she still has the skills to make an impact on the team, and she’s helping the Dream make a late playoff push. As the season continues and they get down to the final stretch, they'll need her veteran leadership to keep them going.