The Atlanta Dream take on the New York Liberty. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Dream Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Liberty.

The Atlanta Dream enter the final night of the WNBA regular season in very good position to make the playoffs. Here's why: The Chicago Sky, whom Atlanta just defeated on Tuesday, must beat the Connecticut Sun on the road to have any chance of getting in. Chicago is a 12-to 13-point underdog in that game against the Sun. The extra piece of really good news for Atlanta is that Chicago has to win in order for the Washington Mystics to bump Atlanta out of a playoff spot. Washington has only one scenario which will get the Mystics into the postseason past the Dream: a Mystics win over the Indiana Fever, coupled with a Dream loss to New York and a Chicago win over Connecticut. Basically, Chicago has to win at Connecticut for Atlanta to be in any danger of missing the playoffs. Yes, Atlanta can put the matter to bed by beating New York, but even if the Dream lose this game, they would still be in as long as Chicago loses to Connecticut.

As for this game itself, the Dream could indeed beat the Liberty. If this game meant a lot to New York, we would not be saying this, but this game means absolutely nothing to New York. The Liberty have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage in every round. They have every incentive to rest their top players and make this a game in which the bench gets starter-level minutes and a final pre-playoff tune-up to see how the New York rotation might need to be tweaked. After a long regular season, the Liberty should want their best players to all get a breather before the playoffs start on the coming weekend. This could enable Atlanta to win and thereby ignore the scoreboard results in Connecticut and also Washington on Thursday night.

Here are the Dream-Liberty WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Liberty Odds

Atlanta Dream: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

New York Liberty: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 160.5 (-106)

Under: 160.5 (-114)

How To Watch Dream vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream are playing for a playoff spot against a New York team which has nothing to play for and which should treat this as an exhibition game. This favors Atlanta in a big way. The spread probably would have been 10.5 or 11.5 points if New York had something to play for. Does that give you an indication of the markets' awareness of this situation?

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty's backups, who should get a lot of minutes in this game, will have a lot of incentive to play well so that they will get some playoff minutes. New York is the best team in the WNBA. Its backups can beat Atlanta's starters if that's what this game turns out to be.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick

New York having nothing to play for makes us lean to the Dream, but really, this is not a normal game situation and therefore is a terrible game to bet on. Stay away.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Dream +3.5