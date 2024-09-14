ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Dream take on the Washington Mystics. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Dream-Mystics prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Mystics.

How many WNBA watchers felt the Washington Mystics had any chance whatsoever at a playoff berth 12 games into this 40-game WNBA season? This isn't the NBA, which has an 82-game season. This isn't baseball, with a 162-game season. The WNBA regular season is just 40 games. Playing 12 games represents nearly a whole third of the schedule. Through 12 games, Washington was 0-12. Injuries plus the absence of Elena Delle Donne crushed the Mystics, who had to start from scratch with a shorthanded roster. It is remarkable to look back on the first month of the WNBA season and realize that at one point, the Mystics were 0-12 and the Indiana Fever were 1-8. They looked like the two worst teams in the league in late May.

They might both make the playoffs.

Indiana is locked into the postseason and has been for a few weeks. The Mystics are closing in on a postseason berth. After beating the Dream in Atlanta on Friday, the Mystics currently occupy the No. 8 playoff spot the Chicago Sky have held for several weeks. The Mystics, tied with Chicago in the standings, own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Sky. The Mystics and Sky lead the Dream by one game with three to play. If the Mystics win this game on Sunday and the Sky lose to the Phoenix Mercury later in the day, the Mystics will have a magic number of one for playoff qualification. They would need a combination of just one win or one Chicago loss in the final two games to make the playoffs. They would have a foot in the door and would be the overwhelming favorite to win the No. 8 seed, a remarkable accomplishment given their 0-12 start.

First things first: Washington has to beat Atlanta twice in a three-day span to give itself that playoff berth. Friday's game in Atlanta went down to the wire, and this rematch in the District could be similarly close.

If the Atlanta Dream can bounce back in what is an absolute must-win game for them, we could very possibly have a three-way tie among Atlanta, Washington, and Chicago heading into the final two games of the season on Tuesday and Thursday.

It's pretty simple at this point: Either Washington takes a giant step toward the playoffs, or total uncertainty governs the race for the No. 8 seed, with the chase very likely going down to the season finale on Thursday. Buckle up!

How To Watch Dream vs Mystics

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: PeachtreeTV, Monumental Sports, WNBA League Pass

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream must win this game. It's very simple. If they lose, they will fail to make the playoffs. They would trail the Mystics by two games with two left to play, and they would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker as well. If they win, they forge a tie with two games left and would be very much alive. They just did lose to the Mystics, so they can make just a few adjustments and respond with a season-saving win.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics believe. They are playing their best ball of the season at just the right time, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Only the New York Liberty (8-2) and Minnesota Lynx (9-1) are better in their last 10. Washington is at home and should be flying high with confidence and adrenaline. Why stop betting on the Mystics now if you have been backing them during their surge?

Final Dream-Mystics Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mystics, but the Dream need this game more, so we think you should pass on this one.

Final Dream-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Mystics -2