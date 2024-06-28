The Atlanta Dream take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Sun.

The Connecticut Sun got a tougher test than most people anticipated on Thursday night. They needed overtime to handle the Washington Mystics, 94-91. The Sun had one of the best records in the WNBA and the Mystics had the second-worst record in the league, but the two teams played on even terms for virtually all of the game. Keep in mind that the Mystics were shorthanded for the game, with Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson both out with injuries. Yet, the game was a coin flip before the Sun finally escaped in the extra period. Thursday was an interesting day in the WNBA because it came after a three-day pause for the Commissioner's Cup final on Tuesday night between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Mercury. The rest of the league got at least three days off — four for teams which played last Saturday (June 22) and did not play on Sunday (June 23). Washington looked fresh after its three-day break, and that likely contributed to the closer nature of the game. Underdogs gave favorites a good test, and the Dallas Wings knocked off the Lynx, who had to play Tuesday in New York and then deal with a midday game on Thursday.

Atlanta did not play on Thursday while Connecticut had to go overtime against Washington. Will Atlanta's fresh legs bother the Sun, much as the Mystics' three days of rest made Washington a better team against Connecticut? We'll find out soon enough as the WNBA approaches the midpoint of its 40-game regular season schedule.

Here are the Dream-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Sun Odds

Atlanta Dream: +9.5 (-110)

Connecticut Sun: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 150 (-110)

Under: 150 (-110)

How To Watch Dream vs Sun

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have had four days off. That should really recharge their batteries and enable them to play well. The spread is nearly 10 points, so Atlanta just has to play this game relatively closely in order to cover. Connecticut just played an overtime game Thursday night and now has to deal with a back-to-back double stack of games. The details of this game all seem to line up in Atlanta's favor. The Dream are in position to make this one close.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun were a little rusty against the Mystics, and Washington had fresh legs. It's true that Atlanta will be physically fresh for this game, but Connecticut will have shaken off the rust and should play a sharper, more precise basketball game. When the Sun play well, they hammer the lesser teams in the WNBA, and the Dream are one of the lesser teams in the WNBA right now.

Final Dream-Sun Prediction & Pick

The Sun are a lot better than the Dream, but freshness for Atlanta and possible fatigue for the Sun make this game more complicated than it normally would be. It's probably best to sit back for at least one quarter and then make a live play late in the first half or early in the second half.

Final Dream-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -9.5