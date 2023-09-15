Hollywood actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has issued a public apology for her decision to continue production of “The Drew Barrymore Show” amidst the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, acknowledging the controversy surrounding her actions.

The strike, initiated by the WGA, saw thousands of writers and industry professionals demanding fair wages, better working conditions, and increased job security. As the strike unfolded, Barrymore's show opted to carry on with with production, rather than supporting the striking writers' demands.

“I believe there's nothing I can do or say at this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions,” the actress said in an Instagram post.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After six days of backlash from the announcement of The Drew Barrymore Show continuing production, the TV show host has taken it to Instagram to “apologize.” Though, netizens are conflicted on how to feel, especially since the apology wasn't to announce the halt of the show.

“There are so many reasons why this is so complex and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone– that's not who I am,” the actress said. “I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize.”

After six days of backlash, Drew Barrymore has uploaded this video responding to the news that she is bringing her talk show back during the writer’s strike. She says the reason she's bringing her show back is she managed to do it during the pandemic, so she feels the strike… pic.twitter.com/NVbIeSmdqI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2023

The “50 First Dates” star continued on in her apology video, reassuring that her decision was not the result of PR. She insists that the apology was her taking responsibility for her actions. “My decision to go back to the show…I didn't wanna hide behind people, so I wont.”

Barrymore addresses that there are many questions regarding her decision to which she answered that the situation is “bigger” than her, stating that there are other people's jobs on the line. “I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times,” was what she said, recalling how the show was established during the pandemic and has gone through the trials of 2020. “Why would this sideline us,” Barrymore continued, implying the WGA strike.

Though it seems that Drew Barrymore's intentions seem pure enough, fans, supporters, and netizens have seen this “apology” as a proclamation that the show will go on, regardless of the issues with the ongoing strikes and has left a bad taste in their mouths for the American sweetheart.