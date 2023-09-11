The Drew Barrymore Show will return despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Barrymore revealed that her show would be coming back during the strikes. The return, according to Barrymore, would be in accordance with the rules of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, a spokesperson for the former guild told The Hollywood Reporter that The Drew Barrymore Show is a struck show. Union members will picket outside of the studio on Monday (September 11) and Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” she began her Instagram post. “It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show.”

She continued, “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

“I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” Barrymore said. “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so i take a step forward to start Season 4 once again with an astute humility.”