Dricus Du Plessis is on cloud nine after this weekend's massive knockout win against the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. He did what most believed was unthinkable and was the first, not named Israel Adesanya, to not only defeat Robert Whittaker but to knock him out.

In the lead-up to this fight, Robert Whittaker even mentioned that Dricus Du Plessis was a very dangerous opponent and it showed because only one man was able to make him look like that and that is the current middleweight champion. Dricus Du Plessis had a pretty significant size advantage over Whittaker which gave him a ton of trouble especially when they clinched up and he landed that takedown at the end of the first.

Also, Dricus Du Plessis brings that awkward style of fighting that makes it difficult for even the best fighters on the planet to get a read on him and get his timing down. By the time you're able to get his timing down Du Plessis is already raining down heavy strikes and taking over.

After the dust settled and Dricus Du Plessis was announced as the winner, the champ entered the octagon to size up the new number-one contender for the middleweight. He also had some NSFW comments about Du Plessis' background of being ‘African'. These two certainly have some bad blood between them and it will be a fantastic build-up and matchup when they are able to settle the score before the end of the year perhaps.

As far as who is the most dangerous competitor to dethrone the champ it most certainly is Dricus Du Plessis. Many believe that Khamzat Chimaev would be the one to take the belt from the champ and potentially be the next double champ at 185 and 170 pounds. With that said, Dricus Du Plessis is a far more significant threat to Israel Adesanya than Khamzat Chimaev.

Although Chimaev is an undefeated fighter that has been wreaking havoc since stepping foot inside the octagon, he has yet to face a top-ranked opponent in the middleweight division. His best win at 185 pounds was Kevin Holland on 24-hours notice and even his best win at 170 pounds was a back-and-forth war with Gilbert Burns.

In contrast, Dricus Du Plessis has already fought and defeated some of the best fighters in the middleweight division, including Robert Whittaker, who was the former champion. Du Plessis has a well-rounded game, with knockout power in his hands and feet, excellent grappling skills, and a solid ground game. He has shown that he can finish fights both standing and on the ground, making him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Du Plessis also has a size advantage over Adesanya, which could be a significant factor in their fight. Adesanya is known for his striking skills and his ability to keep his opponents at bay with his reach advantage. However, Du Plessis will be the smaller man in terms of height and reach but will have the size and strength advantage as he did against Whittaker. Chimaev on the other hand wouldn't have the same size advantages he had at welterweight as he would at middleweight.

Another factor that makes Du Plessis a more significant threat to Adesanya is his fighting style. Du Plessis is an aggressive fighter who is always looking for the finish and has this awkward style that makes it extremely difficult to gameplan against. He has shown that he is not afraid to take risks and can capitalize on his opponent's mistakes. Adesanya, on the other hand, is a more patient fighter who likes to pick his opponents apart and wait for the right opportunity to strike. Du Plessis' aggressive style could catch Adesanya off guard and force him to fight on Du Plessis' terms.

When it comes to Chimaev and the way he fights, he is always the aggressor and comes straight forward even if it means eating shots in the process much like the Burns fight. He has powerful hands and exceptional wrestling but he can be and has been tagged in his fights which could lead to a big knockout for the current champion Adesanya who excels against fighting styles like that.