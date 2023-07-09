UFC 290 was filled with a handful of entertaining fights, with one of the best of the night featuring Dricus Du Plessis going up against Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis ended up winning in the second round, setting up a matchup with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Immediately after Du Plessis won, Adesanya made sure to let the South African star know that he wasn't afraid of him.

Du Plessis didn't have much time to savor his victory before he saw his upcoming opponent in Adesanya join him in the octagon. The two stars saw themselves get face-to-face, with Adesanya making it abundantly clear that he wanted to face Du Plessis in his next bout because he believes he will be able to easily defeat him when they face off.

ADESANYA ENTERS THE OCTAGON WITH DU PLESSIS #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/WBBsXOEuyE — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Given how Du Plessis wasn't expected to beat Whittaker in this matchup, many fans are feeling the same way as Adesanya ahead of their big matchup, which is set to take place on September 10th. The fight may still be over two months away, but Israel Adesanya didn't let that stop him from already trying to find a way to enter his opponents head.

With this matchup, though, Du Plessis has earned himself a world title shot against Adesanya, and after he made easy work of Whittaker, he clearly cannot be taken lightly. However, it would probably be wise to not tell Adesanya that, as he seems to feel quite confident about his chances against Du Plessis, and will tell anyone who will listen that he thinks he's set for an easy victory when they meet up at UFC 293.