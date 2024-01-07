Despite attending Georgia Gwinnett College & Georgia Southern, Druski appears to not a member of the organization.

Famed comedian Druski has drawn very mixed reactions to his newest skit portraying an older member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. The viral comedian posted the video on Saturday afternoon on his social media platforms with the caption “Them OldHeads that’s tryna Keep Up & Stay Hip”.

In the video, Druski is seen “throwing up the hooks” and other things typically linked to the fraternity. Despite attending Georgia Gwinnett College & Georgia Southern during his time in college, Druski appears to not a member of the organization.

Members of Omega Psi Phi have taken to Druski’s social media accounts to express their displeasure.

A comment from FAMU alumnus and notable personal trainer @rodger2fit on the original Instagram post of the video said, “Nah this ain’t it. What have you done for the youth of the city of Tallahassee? What impact have you brought to the Highest of Seven Hills? Don’t ride off the hard work of Upsilon Psi’s 91 years of service to use for some content. Bruh this ain’t it. I have yet to see Druski’s name appear on a single thing regarding Tallahassee, Florida. This is disrespectful to myself and my entire brotherhood at FAMU. Take this video down and use another idea from the content bank.”

@king___k18, who is a member of Omega Psi Phi and serves as the 13th Mister Johnson C. Smith University, commented on HBCU Pulse Instagram’s report of the story and said, “I personally don’t agree with it simply because he is not a member. All aspects of his other comedic ventures are hilarious, but seeing as he isn’t associated with no organization to any capacity, this is not comedic. Mind you I don’t find it funny when anyone who’s not a member of the organization does anything like this, even when it comes to other organizations.”

However, several people believe that it’s just a joke and Druski is within his boundaries as a comedian to satirize the organization. Many commentators on both Drusksi’s original Instagram post of the video as well as HBCU Pulse Instagram share this setiment.

“this is hilarious sns people die everyday have a laugh,” commented @sparksthedj

“Y’all remember when ppl could laugh and just enjoy comedy” commented @trybeingsavage

“Love the bruhz and all frats (d9 only ofc) but he’s a comic let it go 😂 bro just being himself and doing his job which is to make fun of all people not just some or certain types” commented @margielaflackoo.

Only time will tell if Druski will respond to the backlash or take the post down. But, the video has added even more intrigue to an already interesting start of 2024.